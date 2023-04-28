1,352 Shares in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Purchased by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 2,139.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $463.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.40. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (KBA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A 50 Connect index. The fund tracks a subset of market cap-weighted large- and mid-cap Chinese equities listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. KBA was launched on Mar 5, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

