1,434 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nucor Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $148.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

