192,959 Shares in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 192,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTS. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in CTS by 1,501.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 339,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,149,000 after purchasing an additional 318,492 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,772,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CTS by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CTS by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,150,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,276,000 after acquiring an additional 59,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CTS by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,255,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTS

In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,644,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTS Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of CTS in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NYSE CTS opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $49.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.13.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $142.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.56 million. CTS had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

CTS Profile

(Get Rating)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Featured Stories

