1,977 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS ITA opened at $113.55 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.36.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

