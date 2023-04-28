2,700 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Purchased by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 337,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 142,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 40,924 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 352,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 37,304 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 20,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $27.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.27. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $29.27.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,054 in the last 90 days. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.70.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

