31,165 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 31,165 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,572,740,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Guidewire Software by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,158,000 after purchasing an additional 335,358 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 755,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,123,000 after acquiring an additional 296,034 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 275.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after acquiring an additional 191,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 795.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 185,926 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 239,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 181,694 shares during the period.
Guidewire Software Price Performance
NYSE GWRE opened at $75.96 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $90.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.53.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $893,319.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,150,401.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $893,319.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,150,401.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $117,318.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,445 shares of company stock worth $2,037,798. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GWRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.09.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)
- Southwest Airlines Flight Double-Digit Profits Boarding Now
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.