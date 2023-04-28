3,649 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,649 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 423,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 39,439 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 635.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 1,244,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,510,008 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,360.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,848.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,969. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.62.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

