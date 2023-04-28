3,680 Shares in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Helios Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Helios Technologies by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.59 and its 200-day moving average is $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.51 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

Featured Stories

