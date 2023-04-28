370 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.89 and a 200-day moving average of $107.89. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $122.24.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

