385 Shares in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Purchased by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nova by 13.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 200,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,463,000 after acquiring an additional 23,014 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nova by 8.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nova during the third quarter worth approximately $3,563,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Nova by 29.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $91.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nova Ltd. has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Nova had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $151.24 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

