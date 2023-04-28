4,425 Shares in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Purchased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOR. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $50.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.46. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $43.57 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

