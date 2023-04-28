4,462 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 40,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 57,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,255.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 38,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

