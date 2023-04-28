5,400 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 42,394 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 560.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,685,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,535 shares in the company, valued at $265,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $379,898.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,600 shares of company stock worth $1,167,557. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Smartsheet stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.54. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $212.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

