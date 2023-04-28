65,816 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,394,000 after purchasing an additional 536,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,066,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,151,000 after purchasing an additional 834,392 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,575,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,260,000 after purchasing an additional 44,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,037,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,843,000 after purchasing an additional 474,402 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

OGN stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 31.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

