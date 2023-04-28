6,765 Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Purchased by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,458,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,094 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 51.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,124,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,309 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 48.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,875,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,266 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAGS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

PAGS opened at $9.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $19.49.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $752.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.47 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

