720 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Purchased by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 47.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $96.40 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FND. TheStreet raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

