859 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Purchased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $5,782,770. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $245.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.58. The company has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.02.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.23%.
Estée Lauder Companies Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.
