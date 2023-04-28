900 Shares in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Acquired by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 19,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EWC stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

