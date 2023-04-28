Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives $14.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.31.

ACCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Accolade from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Accolade from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Accolade to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 792,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,738,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,523,000 after purchasing an additional 279,796 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Stock Performance

Accolade stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. Accolade has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 129.59%. The firm had revenue of $99.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accolade will post -6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

