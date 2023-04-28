Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Accuray worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Accuray by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $728,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Accuray by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Accuray by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 111,916 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accuray in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

Accuray Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $302.74 million, a P/E ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Accuray Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

Further Reading

