Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Aflac were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 8.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,997,000 after acquiring an additional 228,828 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 21.6% in the third quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $69.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.88.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading

