AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGCO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $122.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AGCO has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $145.53.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

