Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $12,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at $32,117,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,965,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,117,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,758,285 shares of company stock worth $338,794,053 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.58.

Airbnb stock opened at $115.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $163.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

