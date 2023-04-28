Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $736,788,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $442,656,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231,343 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,142,000 after acquiring an additional 202,226 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $84.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $223.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.44. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Alibaba Group

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.