Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Position Lifted by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE opened at $111.44 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $123.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.54% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 34.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLE. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.22.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

