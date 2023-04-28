Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after buying an additional 400,930,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186,809,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,862.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,964,963 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Up 3.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

GOOG stock opened at $108.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $123.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

