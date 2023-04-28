Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $47.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average is $45.74. The company has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

