American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Position Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,352 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 13,023 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,288.00 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $19.64.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.48.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

