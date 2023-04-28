American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 430,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,551 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in American International Group were worth $27,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in American International Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in American International Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in American International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE AIG opened at $52.14 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.79.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

