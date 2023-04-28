AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,168,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,208 over the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $167.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $174.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.18.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.46.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

