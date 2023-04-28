Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,707,581,000 after buying an additional 499,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,994,449,000 after purchasing an additional 118,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,638,180,000 after purchasing an additional 185,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,174,518,000 after purchasing an additional 354,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,597,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $709,602,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.70.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

