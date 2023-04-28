Analysts Issue Forecasts for CONMED Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CONMED in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for CONMED’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Get CONMED alerts:

CNMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

CONMED Stock Performance

NYSE CNMD opened at $128.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.27. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $71.09 and a fifty-two week high of $140.63.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $295.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.66 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.17%.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $2,727,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,386.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,806,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,342,000 after acquiring an additional 176,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after acquiring an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,402,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,944,000 after acquiring an additional 335,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CONMED by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,594,000 after acquiring an additional 30,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 744,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter.

About CONMED

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.