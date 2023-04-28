Analysts Set Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) PT at $77.44

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on RHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Robert Half International Stock Up 3.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $102.34.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.89%.

Robert Half International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.