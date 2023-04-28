Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,560 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 64.3% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 28,738 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 491.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,976.7% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 286,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 272,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Argus cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.73 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

See Also

