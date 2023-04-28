APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Position Raised by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 416.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451,943 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.17% of APA worth $26,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in APA in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of APA by 3,173.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of APA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.76.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA opened at $35.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 3.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $41.45. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. APA’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.