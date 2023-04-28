Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in Applied Materials by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 16,073 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Applied Materials by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,873 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $111.68 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.31.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.