Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 804 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $876,656,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $243.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $259.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.66.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

