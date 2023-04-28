Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $653,702,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after buying an additional 32,243 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $153.04 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

