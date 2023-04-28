Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,290 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $787,183,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 471.60 and a beta of 1.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 5,504.13%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

