Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 34,679 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,679 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $943,651,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $27,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WBD. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $20.08.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.