Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 8,131 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 204.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $898,108,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $73.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

