Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $941,406,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,828,000 after buying an additional 101,736 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $185.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.71 and a 200 day moving average of $189.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.