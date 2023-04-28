Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $670,192,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on C. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.74.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $47.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

