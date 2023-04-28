Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December were worth $874,029,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS UDEC opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

