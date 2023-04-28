Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,113 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $983,123,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $44.66.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.05.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

