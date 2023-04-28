Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,006,433,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $33.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $37.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.55.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

