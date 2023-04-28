Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $779,725,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after buying an additional 81,527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $64.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $71.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.04.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

