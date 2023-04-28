Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $677,754,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XYLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

XYLD opened at $40.35 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

