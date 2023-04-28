Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $958.64 Billion Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $958,642,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,756,624,000 after buying an additional 122,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,705,682,000 after purchasing an additional 100,116 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after purchasing an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $457.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $464.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $430.93 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

