Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $991.94 Billion Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,738 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $991,944,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOLD. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,513.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,100,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $276,056,000 after acquiring an additional 15,102,968 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,498,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $101,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,997,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

